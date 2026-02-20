'Make In India' Push: Qualcomm, Tata Electronics Ink Pact To Manufacture Automotive Modules in Assam

The US-based chipset maker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has partnered with Tata Electronics to manufacture automotive modules in the latter's $3 billion plant in Assam. This production collaboration is in sync with the call to 'Make In India' for the world.

The partnership aimed at locally producing technologies for intelligent vehicle systems, digital cockpits, infotainment, and connectivity comes after Qualcomm announced an investment of $150 million to support AI and tech startups in India.

The modules will be produced at Tata Electronics’ upcoming Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam, in line with the “Make in India” initiative.

Earlier, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said that India’s startup ecosystem will play an important role as more companies build AI directly into devices and systems.

The move that'll improve supply chain diversification attempts will witness the modules being manufactured in Tata Electronics’ upcoming Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said, “Together, we will support automakers with scalable, high-performance solutions built in India.”

Qualcomm Automotive Modules integrate Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chips with key system components into production-ready modules for automakers. The modules are intended to simplify system design, reduce development time, and support the transition to software-defined vehicles.

Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD, Tata Electronics, said, “We will leverage our Integrated Systems Packaging solutions and deliver high-quality, high-performance products to support Qualcomm Technologies’ global product leadership.”

Tata Electronics noted that the Jagiroad facility is a greenfield, high-volume OSAT plant being built with an investment of $3 billion.