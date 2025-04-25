Make in India: Samsung To Invest Rs 1,000 Crores In Chennai Facility

Samsung's power move in India. Know all about it. | Image: Samsung

'Make In India': Coinciding with Tamil Nadu's strong industrial performance, South Korea's Samsung Electronics will infuse Rs1,000 crore in its existing facility at Sriperumbudur, close to Chennai.

Taking to social media, Tamil Nadu industries Minister, Dr TRB Rajaa, announced the big move by the Seoul-headquartered firm in India. The fresh round of investment is expected to create 100 jobs at the manufacturing facility.

The electronic giant's Sriperumbudur facility is well-known for producing essential appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions, which accounted for USD 12 billion sales in 2022-23.

During May 2021, and March 2025. Tamil Nadu has been able to draw Rs 10.14 lakh crores in investment. This has resulted in creation of 32 lakh jobs across sectors in automobiles, semi-conductors, and technical textiles.

As of now, Tamil Nadu is home to 31,517 manufacturing units, the highest in India. Maharashtra comes second with 20,739 functional factories. The southern state has contributed has itself contributed 11.80 per cent to India's gross value added in FY-23-25.

Samsung's Controversial South India Plant

The electronic major's that's back in headlines as a result of fresh investment of Rs 1,000 crore was earlier in spotlight after workers revolted over employee suspensions in February. In September 2024, the Samsung plant bore witness to a five-week strike at the plant. The demand put forth was wage hike, and union recognition. Samsung, however, has maintained it is "compliant with all applicable laws."