Mamta Machinery Market Debut: Check Out Stock Price, Minimum Lot Size, Etc

Mamta Machinery made its market debut today, 27th December 2024. The plastic bag manufacturer made its IPO debut on December 19, 2024. Against its price of Rs 243, the stock of Mamta Machinery was listed at Rs 600 apiece, a gain of over 100 per cent.

Mamta Machinery: IPO

Mamata Machinery IPO was a book built-issue, whose bidding began on December 19, 2024 and lasted till December 23, 2024. The allotment for Mamata Machinery IPO was finalized on December 24, 2024. The shares were listed on BSE , NSE on December 27, 2024. The IPO was launched at an issue of Rs 179.39 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for the sale of 0.74 crore shares.

Mamata Machinery IPO price band is set at Rs., 230 to Rs., 243 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 61. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs., 14,823. The minimum lot size investment for sNII (Small Net Institutional Investors) is 14 lots (854 shares), amounting to Rs 2,07,522, and for sNII, it is 68 lots (4,148 shares), amounting to Rs 10,07,964.

The issue includes a reservation of up to 35,000 shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 12.00 to the issue price.

About Mamta Machinery

Mamta Machinery was incorporated in April 1979, and manufactures and exports machines for making plastic bags, pouches, packaging, and extrusion equipment. It has more than 4500 machines in more than 75 countries. The company also offers packaging lines for the end user flexible packaging market in the form of Automatic Form Fill and Seal Pouching machines.