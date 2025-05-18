Market Cues Next Week: IPO's, FII Buying Momentum, Q4 Earnings And More

The Indian stock market indices on Friday, May 16 hit a snag after reaching seven month high as a result of global cues and a sharp downward trend in homegrown tech stocks that subdued investor sentiments.

The Nifty 50 bourse slipped by 42 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end slightly above the 25,000 level at 25,019, while the Sensex declined by 200 points, or 0.24 per cent, closing the day at 82,330. Despite the day's pullback, both indices recorded strong weekly gains of over 4 per cent.

Next week, investors will monitor some key market triggers in the coming week. With no significant global or domestic events on the calendar, markets are likely to turn their attention to domestic corporate earnings and high-frequency economic indicators for guidance. Developments in global trade agreements and their potential effects on international markets will also be monitored closely.

Trends In Indian stock market indices BSE & NSE

Indian stock markets closed the week with strong gains, supported by widespread buying across various sectors and continued enthusiasm for midcap stocks. The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, each climbed approximately 4 per cent over the week, recording one of their best weekly performances in recent times.

The benchmark indices began the week with solid gains, experienced a brief mid-week slowdown, but picked up pace again in the latter part. Consequently, the Nifty and Sensex ended at 25,019.80 and 82,330.59, respectively.

"The week began with fireworks as the NIFTY index jumped over 900 points on Monday, driven by reports of a potential ceasefire and easing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Although the index saw some consolidation during the mid-week, Thursday delivered one of the most thrilling expiries in recent times. NIFTY decisively reclaimed the 25,000 mark — a level last seen in October 2024. For the week, the index gained over 4%, closing above 25,000 and signaling renewed bullish momentum.

Cues For Stock Market In Upcoming Week

Q4 earnings: The Q4 FY25 earnings season is in full swing this week for Indian firms, with 77 companies set to announce their financial results. Among these, the key firms to watch out for include Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Asian Paints, Bank of Baroda, BSE, Paytm, Swiggy, Tata Chemicals, MRF, Indian Hotels Company (IHC), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Power, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Coforge.

IPO Activity: 5 new issues, 3 listings: The primary market is all set to be back in action as two new mainboard IPOs - Borana Weaves Limited and Belrise Industries Limited - are scheduled to open for subscription in the following week. India's stock market will also witness opening of three new small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs in the upcoming week. Apart from fresh issues, three new IPOs are slated for their stock market debut next week.

FII Buying Momentum: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have maintained their strong buying momentum in Indian equities, investing a total of ₹23,778 crore up to May 16, 2025. This follows a significant strategy shift in April, when FIIs moved away from their previous selling trend and registered net inflows of ₹4,243 crore.