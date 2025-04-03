Market Down: Want To Start SIP In New Mutual Fund? Check This NFO

Updated April 3rd 2025, 00:16 IST
Mutual Funds have witnessed a massive surge in India over the past few years. With the monthly SIP amounts touching a whopping Rs 22,000 crore per month, India's equity investors have been the contributors to India's Mutual Fund revolution, helping the market stay afloat during the months when Foreign Institutional Investors shunned Indian equities.
Over the past few months, however, the Indian markets have witnessed significant volatility, thanks to geopolitical tensions as well as Donald Trump's tariff woes. Nifty and Sensex have declined almost 15 per cent from their all-time highs over the past five months.
Is it a good time to start an SIP? Is investing in mutual funds at this stage the right move for retail investors? Experts and investment advisors advocate that every phase of the market is a good time to invest via mutual funds.
For those new to investing, wanting to start an SIP, or invest in Mutual Funds, we have listed a new scheme that gets launched in April 2025.
Fund Name: Kotak Energy Opportunities Regular Growth
Initial Investment (₹) 100
NFO Start Date: April 03, 2025
NFO End Date April 17, 2025
According to the offer document of the Kotak Energy Opportunities Regular Growth New Fund Offer (NFO) the aim of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in energy and energy-related activities.
