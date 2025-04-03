Market Down: Want To Start SIP In New Mutual Fund? Check This NFO

Mutual Funds have witnessed a massive surge in India over the past few years. With the monthly SIP amounts touching a whopping Rs 22,000 crore per month, India's equity investors have been the contributors to India's Mutual Fund revolution, helping the market stay afloat during the months when Foreign Institutional Investors shunned Indian equities.

Over the past few months, however, the Indian markets have witnessed significant volatility, thanks to geopolitical tensions as well as Donald Trump's tariff woes. Nifty and Sensex have declined almost 15 per cent from their all-time highs over the past five months.

Is it a good time to start an SIP? Is investing in mutual funds at this stage the right move for retail investors? Experts and investment advisors advocate that every phase of the market is a good time to invest via mutual funds.

For those new to investing, wanting to start an SIP, or invest in Mutual Funds, we have listed a new scheme that gets launched in April 2025.

Fund Name: Kotak Energy Opportunities Regular Growth

Initial Investment (₹) 100

NFO Start Date: April 03, 2025

NFO End Date April 17, 2025