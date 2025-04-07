Market Expert Ajay Bagga Warns of Market Volatility Amid US Traiff Tensions: Two Possible Outcomes

(By Ajay Bagga)



Markets are looking fragile today as Asia reflects the $ 5.4 trillion rout in the US markets last week.



I am not giving you any bear market wisdom or pretending to have any forecasting clarity.



There are two outcomes now:

1. The Trump Administration postpones/rollback reciprocal tariffs and negotiates.

2. As at present, The rump Administration stays put on this path and the April 9th rollout proceeds. 50 countries have apparently sought a negotiated settlement, China has announced retaliatory tariffs and the EU is meeting today to evolve consensus on that.



If Option 1 happens, expect a bounceback

If Option 2 continues, expect more market pain.



Am sounding like a chartist giving outcomes based on chart levels.



The problem is, like the Covid was a once in a once-in-a-century pandemic that hit us with no prior precedents except a very different world of the 1918 Spanish Flu , these Universal and Reciprocal tariffs are once-in-a-century and very unprecedented economic warfare tactics from the 19th century.



Applying them in the 21st century creates a difficult-to-analyse situation.

