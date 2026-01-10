Market Regulator SEBI To Approve NSE Public Listing - Key Details

Market watchdog Securities and Exchanges Board of India will give its nod to the country's biggest bourse, the National Stock Exchange, to launch its stock market offering.

NSE, also the world's most active derivatives exchange, has been in litigation with the Indian market regulator SEBI since 2019 when it was fined $122.04 million for failing to provide equitable access to all its trading members.

NSE offered $160 million to settle the matter, according to media reports.

"We will soon issue a NOC (no objection certificate) to NSE and after that they will start preparation," Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI chairman, told reporters.

The approval, which he said would be issued this month, will allow the NSE to prepare its IPO prospectus and is a crucial step in gaining IPO approval given the dispute.