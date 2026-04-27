Global Oil Prices Surge to $106 as Trump Cancels Iran Peace Talks; Supply Fears Intensify

Global oil prices climbed on Monday as prospects for a diplomatic resolution to the nine-week-old U.S.-Iran conflict dimmed, following President Donald Trump's decision to halt a high-level peace mission.

The breakdown in dialogue comes as the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most vital maritime chokepoint, remains largely blocked to commercial traffic. The closure has triggered the largest disruption to world energy supplies since the 1970s, with insurance costs for tankers reaching prohibitive levels.

Market Reaction

In early Monday trading (IST), Brent crude futures rose 1.69% to $100.83 per barrel, after a Sunday evening peak of $107. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 1.48% higher at $95.80.

Market volatility intensified after the White House confirmed that scheduled talks in Islamabad would not proceed. The IEA has noted that global oil supply plummeted by over 10 million barrels per day (mb/d) last month as a result of the ongoing naval blockade and infrastructure damage in the region.

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For the Indian consumer, the primary concern remains the Indian Basket of crude, which was last recorded at $108.55 per barrel on April 23. Despite this international surge, retail petrol and diesel prices in major Indian metros remained unchanged on Monday morning:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹94.77 | Diesel ₹87.67

Mumbai: Petrol ₹103.54 | Diesel ₹90.03

Chennai: Petrol ₹101.23 | Diesel ₹92.81

Kolkata: Petrol ₹105.45 | Diesel ₹92.02

Supply Crisis

The "dual blockade" in the Gulf, with the U.S. Navy blockading Iranian ports and Iran restricting traffic through the Strait, has forced shipowners to reroute or anchor vessels. Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Citi have revised their 2026 price forecasts upward, with some bull-case scenarios predicting spikes toward $150 if the Hormuz blockade continues through June.

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In India, OMCs continue to hold rates steady, but the widening gap between international procurement costs and retail prices is putting pressure on fiscal margins. Indian crew members have also been affected by the maritime conflict, with recent reports of casualties on merchant vessels near the Strait.