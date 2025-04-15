Markets Recover From US Tariff Shocks, Investors Receive Rs 10.9 Lakh Cr In a Single Day

The Indian stock markets made a comeback on Tuesday as the single-day rally added a huge amount of money to the investors' wealth -- Rs 10.9 lakh crore, erasing all losses that followed the US tariffs and the consequent shocks caused by it on April 2, 2025.

The Sensex jumped over 1,570 points in a powerful rally, while the Nifty jumped beyond 22,300, making it one of the sharpest gains in recent months.

This broad-based recovery which was driven by strong investor sentiments, boosted by global cues and domestic optimism.

What Triggered The Rally?

The biggest trigger for the rally was a new update on the US trade policy. A 90-day delay or pause was earlier announced by Washington for the implementation of tariffs for most countries, excluding China.

Investors nerves were eased due to this move and this re-ignited hopes for India's position in global supply chains.

How Did Stocks Perform?

leading the charge were financial stocks, rising over 2% due to their heavy weightage in the indices.

Midcap and smallcap indices also recovered strong, each rising by nearly 3% after underperforming recently.

Supported by a weaker US dollar and stable bond yeilds, the Asia markets were also firm, which further gave Indian markets an additional boost as they reopened after an extended weekend.