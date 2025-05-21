Dixon Technologies Share Price: Stock Plunges Over 8% Despite Strong Q4 Results, Positive Brokerage Outlook

The shares of electronics manufacturing player Dixon Technologies plunged over 8 per cent on Wednesday, May 21 to hit an intra-day low of Rs 15,272.75 despite a solid quarter ended Q4 performance in the fiscal year 2025.

The stock price of this Noida-headquartered firm fell as much as 8.12 per cent, extending volatile share price movement amid brokerage firms holding a positive outlook.

Investors rushed to book profits acted as a surprise element as the company posted a strong operational result. The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumped 379 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 465 crore in the March ended quarter in FY25 as against Rs 97 crore in the corresponding period previous year. Revenue also more than doubled to Rs 10,304 crore, marking a 120 percent YoY jump from Rs 4,675 crore. Operating performance remained solid, with Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) skyrocketed 128 percent to Rs 454 crore during the quarter.

In the fiscal year 2025, Dixon Technologies posted a 229 per cent YoY increase in PAT, which stood at Rs 1,233 crore. Revenue from operations also witnessed a sharp surge of 119 per cent to Rs 38,880 crore, underscoring the company’s strong growth momentum across segments.

Dixon Technologies Dividend

The company’s board members have recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share (400 percent on face value of Rs 2), which is subject to shareholder approval. The dividend declaration is an indicator of confidence in the company’s profitability, and cash flow.

Brokerage house Emkay Global cut its target price on the stock to Rs 19,800 per share, to factor in the delay in Vivo JV and in display module manufacturing. However, the brokerage maintained its 'buy' tag.

Despite the sharp fall on Wednesday, Dixon Technologies has maintained its position as a strong performer over the last year, delivering 85 per cent returns. The stock is currently 20 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 19,149.80, touched in December 2024, but remains up 81 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 8,440.15, hit in June 2024.