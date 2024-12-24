HDFC Bank Share Price Target 2025: Bank Stock Pushes Indices Up - Buy, Sell Or Hold?

HDFC Bank Share Price Target 2025: HDFC Bank shares surged on Monday, gaining nearly 2 per cent amid broad-based buying in the banking sector. The stock climbed as high as Rs 1,805.90 apiece during intraday trade on the BSE, marking an increase of 1.91 per cent and contributing to a short-covering rally in the Indian stock market.

HDFC Bank Share Price Target 2025: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Brokerages remain optimistic about HDFC Bank's prospects, giving "Buy" ratings with moderate upside potential:

Kotak Institutional Equities: In its December 20 report, the brokerage assigned a “Buy” rating with a current market price (CMP) of Rs 1,794 and a target price (TP) of Rs 1,900, implying a 6 per cent upside.

Antique Broking: In a December 23 report, the brokerage firm also recommended a “Buy” on the stock, citing a CMP of Rs 1,772 and the same TP of Rs 1,900, reflecting a 7 per cent potential gain.

HDFC Bank Share Historical Performance

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, has seen mixed performance over the past year. Despite a subdued trend, the stock has recently shown signs of recovery:

The share price has appreciated over 3 per cent in the last month and 8 per cent over the past six months.

Year-to-date (YTD), HDFC Bank shares have delivered a modest return of 5.7 per cent, underperforming broader indices. By comparison, the Sensex has gained 8.6 per cent, and the Nifty Bank index is up 6 per cent in the same period.

HDFC Bank Market Capitalisation

On December 23, HDFC Bank shares closed 1.72 per cent higher at Rs 1,802 apiece on the BSE, giving the bank a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 13.77 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank Share Performance Outlook

HDFC Bank’s recent momentum, coupled with analysts’ bullish ratings, signals cautious optimism. While the stock has underperformed benchmark indices, its gradual recovery suggests potential for steady gains.

