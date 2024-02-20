Advertisement

Juniper Hotels IPO: Juniper Hotels share sale via initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, February 21. The company is planning to raise Rs 1,800 crore from the IPO which is purely fresh issue of shares.

All you need to know about Juniper Hotels IPO

Juniper Hotels IPO is planning sell shares in price band of Rs 312-360 per share and a retail investor can place a bid for minimum one lot of 40 shares. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of Juniper Hotels shares is priced at Rs 14,400. The company has reserved 75 per cent shares in the IPO for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 10 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Juniper Hotels shares will get listed on stock exchanges on February 28.

Juniper Hotels Limited is a luxury hotel development and ownership company. As of September 30, 2023, the company operated seven hotels and serviced apartments with a total of 1,836 rooms.

The company's hotels and serviced apartments in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur, and Hampi are landmarks in the luxury, upper upscale and upscale categories. Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences is India's largest luxury hotel, while Hyatt Regency Lucknow and Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad are the biggest upper upscale hotels in their respective markets. Hyatt Raipur is the only upper upscale hotel in Raipur.

Juniper Hotels is co-owned by Saraf Hotels Ltd and Two Seas Holdings Ltd, an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, forming a strategic partnership between a hotel developer and an international hospitality company.

