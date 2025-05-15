Nifty Reclaims Mt 25,000 As Investors Bet Big On India Story Post Success Of Op Sindoor

Nifty Crosses 25,000 Mark: In a first in the past seven months, Indian stock exchange bourse Nifty jumped 1.92 per cent or 1,300 points to surpass the 25,000 mark buoyed by positive investor sentiments after the success of conducting Operation Sindoor against terrorism and its backers.

The surge however was led by HDFC Bank, ICICI, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Motors. The top Nifty 50 gainers that emerged during the ongoing trading session are Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Shriram Finance, HCLTech. Excluding, IndusInd Bank, all remaining 49 stocks in the index are trading with gains.

Today's market movement is considered pertinent for Dalal Street as the market aims to rebalance Monday's record-breaking surge.