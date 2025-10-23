Optimism Over India US Trade Deal Pushes D-Street Up, Nifty Touches 26000 Mark For First Time Since October 2024

Indian stock market opens higher with Nifty ringing above 26,000 for the first time since September 30, 2024. | Image: NSE

Amid renewed optimism over an India-US trade deal, Indian benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty rose 0.73% ringing above 26,000 for the first time since September 30, 2024 and BSE Sensex hitting 85173. 40, higher 0.44%.

Close to 348 shares advanced, 141 shares declined, and 58 shares remain unchanged. The top Nifty50 gainers in today's trading session are Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Shriram Finance, TCS, Tata Steel, while the Nifty50 top losers are Max Healthcare, Maruti Suzuki and Apollo Hospitals.

Meanwhile, the broader market indices Nifty Midcap100 was trading higher by 0.16 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 was trading lower by 0.12 per cent.

On the other hand, the Indian benchmark stock market bourses bull run in today's trading session was aided by the performance of textile stocks reacting to reports of a likely India-US trade pact, which would reportedly lower tariffs to 15-16% range from the current 50% US tariffs.

Apparel manufacturer Gokaldas Exports shares rallied over 9% in trade basis the US-India trade development to hit Rs 869 apiece. The share price of Vardhan Textiles rose 8% to hit Rs 440.30 apiece, Welspun Living 's share price increased 5.61% to Rs 129.40 per share, and Pearl Global Ind surged Rs 1372.40 apiece, higher by 4.37%.

On Tuesday, October 21, Dalal street closed with marginal gains in the Diwali Muhurat trading session, marking the beginning of Samvat 2082.

