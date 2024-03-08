×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Regulatory probe widens into retail subscriptions for public debt issues: Report

Companies have raised over Rs 20,000 crore through public bond issues this financial year, marking a major uptick compared to previous years.

Reported by: Business Desk
Will move to same-day market settlement before FY24 end: SEBI
SEBI | Image:SEBI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Regulatory authorities have expanded their investigation into the management of retail subscriptions for public debt issues by merchant banks. The move comes amid concerns of potential irregularities in the subscription process, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently imposed restrictions on JM Financial from securing new mandates, citing findings that funds from associated entities were utilised to artificially inflate subscriptions, offering investors an assured exit. In response, JM Financial affirmed its commitment to full cooperation with SEBI's inquiries, as stated in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed JM Financial's non-banking unit to cease all forms of financing against shares and debentures, including loans extended to customers for subscribing to initial public offerings (IPOs).

The ongoing investigation extends to multiple cases examining whether merchant banks facilitated exits for investors through connected non-banking finance firms, the sources disclosed. Investigators are also scrutinising the provision of disproportionate loans to subscribers and potential lapses in customer identification protocols.

Advertisement

Despite requests for comments, SEBI and RBI have yet to respond, maintaining a cautious stance on the matter.

While regulations currently permit investors to leverage credit for subscribing to debt securities in public issues, assuring investors of a profitable exit violates merchant banks' code of conduct, prohibiting the creation of artificial markets.

Advertisement

The ramifications of the regulatory scrutiny are reverberating across the market. Companies have raised over Rs 20,000 crore through public bond issues this financial year, marking a major uptick compared to previous years, as per data from Prime Database. However, the heightened scrutiny is expected to temper retail subscriptions and potentially elevate the cost of funds.

According to insights from industry experts, the regulatory scrutiny may particularly impact non-bank lenders seeking diversified funding sources following increased capital requirements imposed by the central bank. Vinay Pai, head of fixed income at Equirus, suggests that SEBI's investigation might steer non-bank lenders towards private debt placements amid a slowdown in bank lending to NBFCs in recent months.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

PM Modi in Arunachal

a minute ago
Chhattisgarh Transfers Pending Paddy Bonus of Rs 3,716 Crore to Over 12 Lakh Farmers

MSP guarantee

5 minutes ago
BJP has ties with Mahadev betting app promoters: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

कांग्रेस की पहली लिस्ट

6 minutes ago
Amit Shah in MP

Elections 2024 LIVE

6 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Congress LIST For LS 2024

7 minutes ago
DC vs UPW

WPL 2024 live blog

9 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi's Old Wish

10 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
Pablo Picasso

Pablo Picasso Painting

14 minutes ago
Radhamani Amma has licenses for driving in 11 categories.

Radhamani Amma

17 minutes ago
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Natalie-Benjamin Divorce

18 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murthy Nominated to

20 minutes ago
Government announces unchanged interest rates for small savings schemes

Unchanged interest rates

24 minutes ago
Congress releases first list of candidates

Congress candidate list

26 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

26 minutes ago
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore.

Defence Investment

30 minutes ago
PFL

Bizarre stoppage

34 minutes ago
Microsoft

Russian hackers Microsoft

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar Abdullah Invites Gandhi Family To Contest From Anantnag

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'He already has 35 balls': Kuldeep Yadav on viral exchange with Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Karnataka Shocker: Man Assaults Schoolgirl for Blocking His Way, Held

    India News10 hours ago

  4. PM's Light-Hearted Maldives Mention Draws Laughter at Republic Summit

    India News20 hours ago

  5. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: India 135/1 at stumps, trail by 83

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo