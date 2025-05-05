Maruti's Market Share Slips Below 40% as Mahindra Climbs to Second Spot in April Sales

India’s leading passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki saw its market share slip below 40% in April 2025, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) overtook rivals to become the second-largest player in the segment, according to data released by the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA).

Maruti Suzuki’s retail sales in April stood at 1,38,021 units, translating to a market share of 39.44%. This marks a marginal decline from April 2024, when it sold 1,39,173 units and held 40.39% of the market.

The standout performer of the month was Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which saw a sharp rise in retail sales on the back of strong demand for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs). M&M retailed 48,405 units, securing a 13.83% market share—up from 11.23% and fourth place in the same month last year.

Tata Motors retained its third position with retail sales of 44,065 units, capturing a 12.59% market share. This is slightly lower than its performance in April 2024, when it sold 46,915 units with a 13.61% share.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) dropped to fourth place with 43,642 units sold and a 12.47% market share. The South Korean carmaker had previously held the second position, having sold 49,243 units in April 2024 with a 14.29% share.

Overall, domestic passenger vehicle retail sales rose 1.55% year-on-year to 3,49,939 units in April 2025, compared to 3,44,594 units in April 2024.

In terms of full-year data, Maruti Suzuki continued to lead with 16,71,559 units sold in FY25, accounting for a 40.25% market share—slightly lower than the 40.6% share it held in FY24 with 16,08,041 units sold.

Mahindra's strong April showing helped it consolidate gains made over the past year. In FY25, the company sold 5,12,626 units, achieving a market share of 12.34%, up from 10.79% and 4,27,390 units in FY24.

Tata Motors ended FY25 with 5,35,960 units retailed, representing a 12.9% share, compared to 5,39,567 units and a 13.62% share in FY24.