Maruti Suzuki's This Car Becomes Expensive By Rs 62000 - Full List Of Changes Prices

Maruti Suzuki car price change: Maruti Suzuki India, on Wednesday, announced a price hike on multiple car models starting April 8, 2025. The country's largest carmaker cited rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and feature enhancements as key reasons behind this decision to increase the prices of Maruti Suzuki cars in India. Among others, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will become expensive by Rs 62000.

Maruti Suzuki Car Price Change: What Are The New Prices Of Cars

Maruti Suzuki stated that despite its best efforts to optimize costs and minimize the impact on consumers, it was compelled to pass on a portion of the increased expenses to the market.

“While the Company is committed to optimise costs and reduce the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market,” the company said in an official statement.

Rs 62000 - Highest Price Rise In This Maruti Car

In the changed car prices rolled out by Maruti today, the Grand Vitara, a mid size SUV, will see a price markup of up to Rs 62,000. The Eeco, a utility van, will experience an increase of as much as Rs 22,500. The Wagon-R, a compact hatchback, will also see a price a hike of Rs 14,000. The carmaker will also increase the price of compact SUV Fronx by Rs 2,500, Dzire Tour S by Rs 3,000, and that of multipurpose vehicles XL6 and Ertiga by Rs 12,500.

It is to be mentioned that Maruti Suzuki sells models ranging from the entry-level Alto K-10 to multiple purpose vehicle Invicto in the domestic market.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India had announced that it will be increasing the prices of its models from April 2025 onwards. The country’s largest carmaker stated that the move is being necessitated due to “rising input costs” and “operational expenses”.