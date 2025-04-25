Maruti Suzuki Reveals Launch Timeline Of its First EV e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s largest automaker, is gearing up to launch its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e Vitara, before the end of September 2025. This marks a significant milestone for the country's largest carmaker as it forays into the electric vehicle segment.

The e Vitara will be produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat manufacturing facility and is set to serve not just Indian customers but also international markets. The company plans to export the electric SUV to over 100 countries, including key regions like Europe and Japan.

Speaking during the company’s Q4 FY25 earnings press briefing, Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava confirmed that domestic sales of the e-Vitara would commence before the close of September. He also mentioned that around 70,000 units of the SUV are expected to be manufactured during FY26, with a large portion earmarked for exports.

There is also a lot of buzz that a limited number of Nexa dealerships have begun accepting bookings for Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) ahead of its official launch. While the company is expected to reveal the prices in the first half of May, early estimates suggest the e-Vitara could be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. Once launched, it will be pitted against other e-SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the Mahindra BE6, marking Maruti’s strong entry into the competitive mid-size electric SUV market.

Unveiled earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the e-Vitara is built on the new Heartect-e BEV platform. Buyers will have the option to choose between two battery variants—49kWh and 61kWh—both offering a range of over 500 kilometers on a single charge, as per the company's claims.

As far as its interiors are concerned, the e-SUV will be equipped with features such as ventilated front seats, a 10-way adjustable driver's seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch multi-information display, a Harman sound system, an electric sunroof, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat. It also supports Suzuki Connect, offering more than 60 smart connectivity features.