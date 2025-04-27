Maruti Suzuki Share Price Target Raised To Rs 13,500 By Emkay - Here's Why

Updated April 27th 2025, 18:42 IST
Maruti Suzuki share price target: Brokerage house Emkay Global has shared its outlook on Maruti Suzuki India, maintaining a ‘BUY’ rating while keeping its share price target upward to Rs 13500 for March 2026. The revision comes after a strong performance in Q4FY24 driven by the launch of electric SUV-Vitara (~70k production in FY26) and another SUV this year; MSIL also targets 20% exports growth.
Though short-term margin pressures are expected, the strategic thrust in new products and export growth for MSIL keeps the company in a good position for long-term success. The analysts have a "Buy" recommendation with a target price of Rs 13,500, on a 25x multiple of core Mar-27E earnings per share, along with around Rs 2,750 per share in cash hoard.
“we like MSILâ€™s new launch visibility; further, valuations at near 1SD below LTA provide comfort (refer to Upgrade to BUY; higher ICE visibility, favorable risk reward). We maintain BUY with unchanged TP of Rs13,500 at 25x core Mar-27E EPS + ~Rs2,750 cash/sh. Â" as per the report.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) posted a 6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue for Q4FY25 at Rs 40,670 crore. Meanwhile, the EBITDA of the company declined by 9% YoY to Rs 4,260 crore, falling short of the expectations of the analysts. The EBITDA margin fell 113 basis points (bps) sequentially to 10.5%, while the underlying margins on an adjusted basis for one-offs stood at about 11.4%, being short of the consensus estimates by about 5%.
The firm shared some factors that impacted the margin decline of the company which is as follows:
Kharkhoda Plant Expenses: New Kharkhoda facility costs weighed on margins by 30 bps.
Increased Advertising Costs: Higher marketing costs added another 30 bps to the margin fall.
Other One-Off Costs: Lumpy expenses such as corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects and maintenance weighed on margins by about 90 bps.
Adverse Product Mix: A product mix shift had a 40 bps negative effect on margins.
Commodity Costs: Rising raw material prices added 20 bps to the margin squeeze. (Maruti Q4 preview: New launches, easing raw material costs to boost margin | Stock Market News)
MSIL's net profit after tax (PAT) in Q4FY25 was Rs 3,710 crore, down 4% YoY.
Going forward, MSIL is cautiously optimistic about the industry scenario, anticipating 1-2% growth in FY26. The company aims to beat the market with strategic efforts with the new Launch of the electric SUV, E-Vitara, with a production target of 70,000 units in FY26, and another SUV model in the later part of this year. it has targeted 20% growth in exports in FY26. It has also Increased hybrid vehicle offerings due to increasing customer demand.
Disclaimer
The views expressed in this article are purely informational and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds
Published April 27th 2025, 18:40 IST