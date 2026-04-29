Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) hit the fast lane on Wednesday, trading up nearly 4.5%. The stock outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50, fueled by an aggressive round of upgrades from top-tier research houses following the company’s landmark FY26 earnings.

As of 10:58 AM IST, Maruti Suzuki was trading at ₹13,458.00, up ₹566.00 or 4.39%. The counter saw intense buying pressure at the open, hitting a high of ₹13,537.00. Trading volumes were significantly higher than the 20-day average, with a VWAP of ₹13,418.05.

Why the Rally

The primary driver behind the investor euphoria is the dramatic shift in Maruti’s product portfolio. Historically known for small cars, Maruti’s aggressive push into the SUV segment—led by the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Fronx—has drastically improved its Average Selling Price (ASP).

The company reported a record annual consolidated net profit of ₹14,679.5 crore. This was supported by a 48% year-on-year jump in Q4 net profit, as the company benefited from operating leverage and a drop in precious metal prices.

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What Brokerages Are Saying

Top institutional desks have issued "Buy" and "Overweight" ratings on the stock, citing a structural turnaround in margins.

Goldman Sachs: Maintained a 'Buy' rating, raising the target price to ₹14,200. The firm noted that Maruti’s SUV market share is now approaching the 25% mark, providing a cushion against slowing entry-level car sales.

Morgan Stanley: Assigned an 'Overweight' stance with a target of ₹13,950. Analysts noted that the company's strong free cash flow and the potential for a higher dividend payout ratio in the coming quarters.

Motilal Oswal: Noted that Maruti is a "pure-play" on the recovery of the Indian rural economy. They are expecting the stock to trade at a premium due to its clearing of supply chain bottlenecks.

Jefferies: Retained a 'Buy' call, citing that the cooling of commodity inflation will likely keep EBITDA margins in the double-digit territory for the foreseeable future.

Hybrid and EV Strategy

Brokerages also pointed toward Maruti's dual-track strategy. While the company continues to lead the CNG and hybrid segments, its upcoming EV launch in late 2026 is viewed as a significant long-term valuation re-rating trigger. For now, the combination of high sales volumes (2.42 million units in FY26) and cost-efficiency remains the reason for the stock's current momentum.