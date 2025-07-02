Mass Layoffs at Microsoft: 9,000 Jobs Slashed in Latest Shocking Move—Full Breakdown

In its latest round of layoffs, the tech giant Microsoft is firing thousands of employees in the largest round of layoffs since 2023, the firm confirmed on Wednesday.

How Many People Will Get Affected?

Microsoft is making efforts to streamline its workforce and said that as much as 4% or roughly 9,100 of the company's employees could be affected by the layoffs that have been announced on Wednesday.

How many of these employees are based in Washington is something where there is not much clarity.

This move will follow two waves of layoffs in May and June, wherein as many as 6,00 employees were fired, of which 2,300 were based in Washington.

Microsoft currently has more than 228,000 employees across the world.

Top Executive Takes Sabbatical

The Chief Commercial Officer of Microsoft, Judson Althoff is going to take a sabbatical for two months, according to a Bloomberg report.

This development comes amid turbulent times for the company, with further job cuts that are imminent, particularly in the sales division.