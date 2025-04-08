Mazagon Dock Declares Interim Dividend, Announces Record Date: Check Details

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), a leading public sector defence shipyard held its meeting on 08 April 2025 and has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the year FY25 and appointed a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Rs 3 Interim Dividend Declared

The company also declared the dividend while making a formal filing with the stock exchanges under SEBI regulation. This development is a cheer to shareholders and indicates the profitability and shareholder-friendly nature of the company.



"Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting dated 08 April 2025 has inter-alia, approved the declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs 3/- per equity share of Rs 5/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25." as per exchange filing.

Record Date and Payment Schedule

Mazagon Dock has declared Wednesday, April 16, 2025, as the record date for the eligibility of shareholders who are entitled to receive the interim dividend.

The payout date of the 2nd Interim Dividend will be made on or before 07 May 2025.

" the Company has fixed Wednesday, 16 April 2025 as "Record Date" for the same. The payment of 2nd Interim Dividend shall be completed on or before 07 May 2025" as per the filing.

New CFO Appointed

In addition to the dividend update, the Board also approved appointing Shri Ruchir Agrawal presently Director (Finance), as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. His appointment would further enhance the company's financial stewardship.

Mazagon Dock: Stock Market Price

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock was trading at Rs 2,358.70 on April 8, 2025. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2,447.55 and a low of Rs 2,342. It opened at Rs 2,410, compared to the previous close of Rs 2,317.30.