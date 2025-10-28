MCX Restores Normal Trading After Hours-Long Halt; Stock Slips Nearly 2%

Normal trading resumed on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at 1:25 PM on Tuesday, following a technical glitch that kept markets shut for over four hours. The exchange confirmed that operations were restored after shifting to its Disaster Recovery (DR) site to ensure continuity.

In an earlier communication at 12:35 PM, MCX had said:

“The commencement of trading is delayed due to a technical issue. Trading will start from the DR site. The time of commencement of trading will be informed to market participants. Inconvenience is regretted.”

MCX Shares Fall Nearly 2% Post Delay

The outage led to volatility in MCX stock, with shares slipping around 2% to ₹9,135.50 apiece on the NSE during the session. Investors reacted to the unexpected halt, which came on a monthly expiry day — typically one of the busiest trading sessions for commodity contracts.

Traders expressed frustration over recurring system issues that disrupt operations during high-volume periods.

Operations Shifted to DR Site for Stability

To restore services, MCX activated its Disaster Recovery (DR) infrastructure — a backup system designed to handle trading activity in the event of main server failure. The exchange said its technical teams worked through the morning to restore market access and stabilise systems.

While MCX did not disclose the exact cause of the glitch, it assured participants that safeguards remain in place to ensure system integrity.

About MCX

Headquartered in Mumbai, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) is the country’s largest commodity derivatives exchange regulated by SEBI, offering futures and options trading in gold, silver, crude oil, and base metals.