Updated 28 October 2025 at 13:38 IST
MCX Restores Normal Trading After Hours-Long Halt; Stock Slips Nearly 2%
After being halted for more than four hours due to a major technical glitch, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has resumed trading from 1:25 PM on Tuesday. The disruption on the crucial monthly expiry day hit trading volumes and pushed MCX shares nearly 2% lower on the NSE.
Normal trading resumed on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at 1:25 PM on Tuesday, following a technical glitch that kept markets shut for over four hours. The exchange confirmed that operations were restored after shifting to its Disaster Recovery (DR) site to ensure continuity.
In an earlier communication at 12:35 PM, MCX had said:
“The commencement of trading is delayed due to a technical issue. Trading will start from the DR site. The time of commencement of trading will be informed to market participants. Inconvenience is regretted.”
MCX Shares Fall Nearly 2% Post Delay
The outage led to volatility in MCX stock, with shares slipping around 2% to ₹9,135.50 apiece on the NSE during the session. Investors reacted to the unexpected halt, which came on a monthly expiry day — typically one of the busiest trading sessions for commodity contracts.
Traders expressed frustration over recurring system issues that disrupt operations during high-volume periods.
Operations Shifted to DR Site for Stability
To restore services, MCX activated its Disaster Recovery (DR) infrastructure — a backup system designed to handle trading activity in the event of main server failure. The exchange said its technical teams worked through the morning to restore market access and stabilise systems.
While MCX did not disclose the exact cause of the glitch, it assured participants that safeguards remain in place to ensure system integrity.
About MCX
Headquartered in Mumbai, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) is the country’s largest commodity derivatives exchange regulated by SEBI, offering futures and options trading in gold, silver, crude oil, and base metals.
MCX operates between 9:00 AM and 11:30 PM on weekdays. This is the second outage in recent months, after a similar delay in July 2024, prompting calls for stronger infrastructure upgrades and smoother contingency transitions.
