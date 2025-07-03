Meesho Files DRHP With SEBI For Rs 4,250 Cr IPO - Know Expected Listing Date & Key Details

E-commerce firm Meesho has filed a confidential draft prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India to garner as much as Rs 4,250 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to Reuters report.

The route of confidential pre-IPO filings allows financial entities to keep sensitive information private for a longer duration and submit updated documents closer to the actual share sale. PhysicsWallah, Shadowfax Technologies, Steamhouse India, and Groww have opted for the aforementioned route to launch their IPO.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company got its shareholders approval last week for its IPO and a title change of Meesho Co-founder and Chief Executive Vidit Aatrey as Chairman and MD.

The SoftBank, Peak XV Partners, and Fidelty Investments backed firm is reportedly targeting a market debut in September or October this year. This nmove gives it entry into a bandwagon of new-age firms opting for a public-market listing this year despite volatile market conditions.

In June, 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) also cleared the company's proposal to relocate its registered headquarters from Delaware, United States, to India.

The switch allows Meesho to legally separate from its US entity and consolidate operations under its Indian arm, completing a long-anticipated corporate restructuring.



“This filing is part of our ongoing transition to re-domicile in India. With the majority of our operations, including customers, sellers, creators and Valmo partners already based here, this step aligns our corporate structure with our day-to-day business footprint,” Meesho had said at the time.

The relocation is expected to cost the company approximately USD 288 million in taxes.

Meesho Q4 FY24 Result