Meesho IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Meesho Status On BSE, NSE & KFintech

The much-awaited allotment for Meesho Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) is being finalised today, December 8, 2025, after the three-day bidding process concluded on December 5.

Meesho IPO Key Details

The Rs 5,421.20-crore issue, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,171.20 crore, saw robust demand across all investor categories. By the close of bidding on Thursday evening (December 5, 2025, 6:19 PM), the IPO was subscribed 81.76 times overall.

Meesho IPO Subscription Status

Retail Individual Investors: 19.89 times (97.14 crore bids against 4.88 crore shares reserved)

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 39.85 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 123.34 times

How to Check Meesho IPO Allotment Status

Investors who applied can check their allotment status starting later today through either of the following methods:

BSE website

Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Choose “Equity” and select Meesho IPO

Enter the application number and PAN

Checking Allotment Status on NSE

To check allotment status on the NSE, follow the following steps:

On the NSE website, visit the IPO bid verification page.

Register on the website if you are a new user.

Select 'Meesho Limited'.

Enter your application number and other requisite details.

Click on 'Get Data'.

How to check through the Registrar

Visit the official registrar's website

Choose the Company: From the dropdown menu, select the company for which you want to check the allotment status.

Enter Your Details: Fill in the required information, such as your PAN, application number, or DP client ID.

Submit the Form: Click on the "Submit" button to view your allotment status.

Meesho IPO GMP Today

As of 08:31 AM on December 8, 2025, the Meesho IPO was trading at a grey market premium of Rs 42 per share, according to multiple market trackers.

With the upper price band fixed at Rs 111, this translates to an estimated listing price of around Rs 153 per share, implying a potential gain of approximately 37.8% over the issue price for allottees. GMP is an unofficial indicator and can change rapidly until listing.

Meesho IPO Listing Date

Meesho shares are scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Investors who do not receive allotment will have their application money unblocked or refunded starting December 9, 2025, while those allotted shares will see the equity credited to their demat accounts on the same day.