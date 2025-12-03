Meesho IPO Heats Up Today: Today’s GMP Signals 44% Premium - Should You Apply Before It’s Too Late?

Meesho Limited’s ₹5,421.20-crore IPO has generated strong interest from investors as the issue IS going to open on today,December 3, 2025.

According to the IPO research report by Master Capital Services Limited (MCSL), the offer is priced at ₹105–₹111 per share, with listing scheduled for December 10, 2025 on the BSE and NSE.



Meesho IPO GMP Today

Adding to the upbeat sentiment, the IPO’s latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹49 (as of Dec 3, 2025, 07:54 AM). Based on the cap price of ₹111, this pegs Meesho’s estimated listing price at ₹160, translating to a potential 44.14% upside for early investors, as per market tracker website

Retail-Friendly Structure, Strong Anchor Backing

The issue follows a standard book-building structure with allocations of:

75% to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

15% to Non-Institutional Investors

10% to retail investors

Retail investors can apply with a minimum lot of 135 shares, amounting to ₹14,985, and a maximum of 13 lots or 1,755 shares.



India’s Largest E-Commerce Platform by Order Volume

The MCSL report notes that Meesho has become India’s largest platform by number of placed orders and annual transacting users, supported by its zero-commission marketplace, value-first pricing, and AI-led shopping personalisation.

Business Segments: Marketplace + New Growth Engines



Meesho currently operates two growth engines:

Marketplace: Connecting consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and creators.

New Initiatives: A low-cost logistics network for daily essentials and a digital financial services platform.

Where the IPO Money Is Going

As per the report, Meesho will utilise IPO proceeds for:

Cloud infrastructure investment via Meesho Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Hiring and salaries for Machine Learning, AI and technology teams.

Marketing and brand building.

Inorganic growth through acquisitions.

General corporate purposes.

The report emphasises that Meesho’s technology-first approach, culture of agility, and capital-efficient scaling remain major strengths.

Meesho Financials Result: Rapid Revenue Growth but Deepening Losses



Revenue & Income

H1 FY26 revenue: ₹55,775 million

FY25 revenue: ₹93,899 million

FY24 revenue: ₹76,151 million



Profitability

H1 FY26 PAT: –₹7,007 million

FY25 PAT: –₹39,417 million

FY24 PAT: –₹3,276 million

Despite revenue growth, losses remain a concern, especially as EBITDA continues to be negative across recent financial years.



Sector Tailwinds Favour Meesho

India’s e-commerce sector is forecast to grow at 20–25% CAGR to reach ₹15–18 trillion by FY2030, driven by digital adoption, rising consumption in smaller cities, and reduced logistics costs.

As one of the largest pure-play e-commerce companies focused on low prices, Meesho is well positioned to benefit from this consumer shift.

Key Risks for Investors

The report flags crucial concerns investors should track:

Heavy reliance on cash on delivery, affecting delivery success rates.

High product return rates, risking seller churn.

Intense competition from deep-pocketed e-commerce giants.

Dependence on third-party open-source software.

Meesho Share Price Target

MCSL concludes that investors “may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity”, citing the platform’s scale, tech stack, and accelerating digital commerce adoption.

