Meesho IPO Opens Tomorrow: Latest GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date, & Key Details

The Bengaluru-headquartered e-commerce major Meesho will make its primary market debut on December 3, 2025.

Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal led Meesho's mainboard public offering consists of both fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS).

With a price band at Rs 105 - Rs 111 per share, the aim for this home-ware to fashion essentials provider is to raise Rs 5,421.20 crore, out of which Rs 4,250 crore is expected to be raised via fresh shares.

The remaining Rs 1,171.20 crore is reserved for the OFS route. The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Meesho IPO details you need to know

Meesho IPO GMP today: As per a market tracking site, the grey market price (GMP) as of 08:53 AM today was Rs 46.50, making the expected loss/gain percentage per share stand at 41.89%.

Meesho IPO date: The public issue will open on 3 December 2025 and will remain open until 5 December 2025.

Meesho IPO price: The e-commerce company has declared the Meesho IPO price band at ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share.

Meesho IPO size: The company intends to garner Rs 5,421.20 crore, out of which Rs 4,250 crore is intended through the issuance of new shares. The remainder Rs 1,171.20 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

Meesho IPO lot size: Bidders will be allowed to apply in lots for this mainboard IPO, a lot of the book build issue consists of 135 company shares.

Meesho IPO allotment date: The date for share allotment is expected to be December 6. However, in the case of a delay due to Saturday falling on 6 December 2025, the most likely Meesho IPO allotment date will be December 8.

Meesho IPO registrar: KFin Technologies is recognised as the official registrar of the fresh capital-cum offer for sale.

Meesho IPO lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets India have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

Meesho IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on both exchanges - BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is December 10.

Meesho's Key Strengths

"This Platform built on multiple self-reinforcing flywheels: Meesho’s platform utilizes a) commerce flywheel, b) logistics flywheel and c) content commerce flywheel, which are interconnected and create strong network effects and platform liquidity. These flywheels also generate a lot of data which is leveraged by the company to provide hyper-personalized feeds & recommendations for consumers and product insights for sellers," as per a brokerage report.

"The company, rather than relying on manual interventions, employs a tech-driven approach. It has integrated GenAI tools into its engineering stack which helps developers and engineers streamline software code generation, improve development velocity and reduce time to deployment," SBI Securities noted.

Meesho's Risk Factors

"Customer retention: The company’s success depends on its ability to attract and retain customers through marketing initiatives, brand building, enhancement of platform experience etc. Any failure to attract or retain customers in a cost-effective manner may have an adverse impact on the company’s performance," it said.