Mega Dividend Payout: IOC Declares Rs 400 Crore Reward - Check Eligibily, Record Date And Key Details

OMC major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has declared an interim dividend payout for its existing shareholders after the board meeting was held on December 12, 2025.

The state-owned oil and gas major has approved the dividend of Rs 5 per share, which would translate into a 50 per cent payout on face value of Rs 10 each.

IOC Interim Dividend Payout: Eligibility, Record Date, And Key Details

The record date set for IOC's divided payout is December 18, 2025. The Indian Oil dividend will be paid to shareholders either on or before January 11, 2026.

In August, the New-Delhi headquartered company had paid a final dividend of Rs 3 per share. The current dividend payout will result in an overall outgo of Rs 7,000 crore for IOC.

The shareholders eligibile for this reward by Indian Oil are the ones that hold IOC shares in their demat account by the set record date, which in this case is December 18, 2025.

A record date is used to ascertain the register of shareholders eligible for the payout; investors must hold the shares in their demat accounts by this date to qualify.

Meanwhile, the Indian Oil Corporation had issued bonus shares to shareholders in 2009, 2016, 2018, and in 2022.

By September end, the ndian Oil Corporation had 29.2 lakh retail shareholders, or those with authorized share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh, that owned a 5.64% stake in the company. The cumulative payout for these shareholders will be Rs 400 crore.

The centre, which holds 51.5% stake in Indian Oil, will be entitled to a whooping payout of Rs 3,636 crore.

Oil India and ONGC, which have a 5.1% and 14.2% stake in the refiner, respectively, will be entitled to a dividend payout of Rs 364 crore and Rs 1,002 crore, respectively.