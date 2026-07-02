Mehli Mistry Exits From Ratan Tata's Family Investment Office
Mehli K. Mistry, a close associate of the late Ratan Tata, has resigned from the board of RNT Associates Pvt Ltd, a firm founded by the ex-Tata Sons Chairman.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Mehli K. Mistry, a close associate of the late Ratan Tata, has resigned from the board of RNT Associates Pvt Ltd, a firm founded by the ex-Tata Sons Chairman.
His resignation from RNT Associates comes after his ouster from the Tata Trusts, which holds a controlling stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Mumbai-headquartered group.
Further, this signals a continued move away from the Tata Group and its linked entities.
“Owing to my preoccupation with my other commitments, I hereby submit my resignation from the position of director of RNT Associates Pvt. Ltd, effective i.e. 1 July 2026,” Mistry wrote to the board of directors of RNT Associates in a letter dated 30 June.
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Currently, he is a board member of Tata Education and Development Trust, which is considered to be the wealthiest affiliate of Tata Trusts.
Sisters of Ratan Tata, Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy, Jamsheed Poncha, a top-level executive at Tata Sons and Tata Sons General Counsel Sidharth Sharma are the four board members of RNT Associates.
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RNT Associates, established in March 2009, was the investment vehicle utilised by Ratan Tata to invest in start-ups. The investment vehicle has bet on several new-age companies such as Ola, and Paytm.