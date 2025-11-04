Mehli Mistry Quits Tata Trusts, Says 'Nobody Bigger Than The Institution'

Mehli K. Mistry, a long-time associate of the Tata Group and a close confidant of the late Ratan N. Tata, has stepped down as a trustee from the Tata Trusts. His exit, announced through a letter dated November 4, comes amid reports surrounding his trusteeship, which he said did not align with the vision and values of the organisation.

Addressed to the chairperson of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), and the Bai Hirabai J.N. Tata Navsari Charitable Institution Trust (BHJTNCI), Mistry’s letter described his role as a trustee as a “privilege and an opportunity” granted personally by Ratan Tata. He expressed deep gratitude for having earned the industrialist’s confidence and for being able to serve in a position that reflected Tata’s ideals of philanthropy and integrity.

Mistry stated that his trusteeship formally concluded on October 28, 2025. He emphasised that his decision to step down was intended to maintain the Trusts’ reputation and to put an end to what he called “speculative reports” that were “inimical to the vision” of the organisation. “I believe that this letter should assist in putting the quietus on speculative news reports that do not serve the interests of the Tata Trusts,” he noted.

Highlighting his adherence to Ratan Tata’s vision, Mistry wrote that his work was guided by principles of ethical governance, quiet philanthropy, and service to the nation. “My commitment to Mr. Ratan N. Tata’s vision includes a responsibility to ensure that the Tata Trusts are not plunged into controversy,” he said, adding that he wished to prevent any action that could cause “irreparable harm” to the reputation of the Trusts.

He also underscored the importance of transparency, good governance, and public accountability, which he described as the guiding values of the Trusts since their inception. Mistry noted that, in keeping with Ratan Tata’s ethos, “public interest must always come before personal interest.”

