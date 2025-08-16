Meta Announces Fourth AI Division Restructuring In Six Months To Boost Innovation

Tech major Meta has planned its fourth restructuring of artificial intelligence (AI) in the last six months, citing a Reuters report.

The California-headquartered tech major is expected to divide its fresh AI unit, Superintelligence Labs, into four groups: a new "TBD Lab," short for to be determined; a products team including the Meta AI assistant; an infrastructure team; and the Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) lab focused on long-term research, it said.

As Silicon Valley's AI contest intensifies, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going all-in to fast-track work on artificial general intelligence — machines that can outthink humans — and help create new cash flows.

Meta recently reorganized the company's AI efforts under Superintelligence Labs, a high-stakes push that followed senior staff departures and a poor reception for Meta's latest open-source Llama 4 model.

The social media giant has tapped U.S. bond giant PIMCO and alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital (OWL.N), opens new tab to spearhead a $29 billion financing for its data center expansion in rural Louisiana, Reuters reported earlier this month.

In July, Zuckerberg said Meta would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build several massive AI data centers.

The company raised the bottom end of its annual capital expenditures forecast by USD 2 billion, to a range of USD 66 billion to USD 72 billion last month.