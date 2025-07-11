MHADA Signs Agreement With Adani Group For India’s Largest Redevelopment Project At Motilal Nagar

The redevelopment of MHADA’s Motilal Nagar 1, 2, and 3 colonies in Goregaon (West), Mumbai, moved forward on Thursday with the signing of an agreement between the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has been appointed as the Construction and Development (C&D) agency to implement the project, which is set to become the largest redevelopment initiative of its kind in India.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at MHADA headquarters in Mumbai in the presence of MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS) and Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Jaiswal said, “Thanks to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Mr. Eknath Shinde, this project has found new hope and direction. The long-cherished dream of the residents of Motilal Nagar is now taking a concrete shape.”

He added, “This dream of redevelopment will no longer remain on paper—it is becoming a reality. Through this project, MHADA is taking a crucial step toward providing residents with modern, secure, and well-equipped homes.”

The project covers an area of 142 acres and has been designated a ‘Special Project’ by the Maharashtra State Government. The redevelopment will be executed through MHADA’s Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board under a government resolution. The Bombay High Court has also granted MHADA permission to carry out the work through the C&D model.

Following a tender process, the Adani Group was selected as the implementing agency. The redevelopment will include the rehabilitation of around 3,700 tenements across Motilal Nagar 1, 2, and 3 over an area of approximately 584,100 square meters. Residents will be provided free rehabilitation in ultra-modern apartments measuring 1,600 sq. ft. each.

In addition to residential units, the project will also create 987 sq. m. of commercial space for non-resident tenants. MHADA is set to receive 397,100 sq. m. of constructed area from the developer, which will significantly add to its housing stock.

The project’s design is based on the “15-minute city” concept, ensuring that offices, public transport, metro stations, schools, hospitals, parks, and entertainment options are all within a 15-minute reach for residents. A five-acre central park and well-planned traffic and mobility systems will be key features.