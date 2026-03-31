Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Expects This To Define AI Industry

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman recently noted that the high stakes artificial intelligence (AI) industry will not be driven by the smartest model, but who can successfully run it on scale, which presently is a very short list.

Taking to X, he penned how "demand is going to wildly outstrip supply", and the "entire AI industry is going to be defined by this fact."

Laying out the economics of AI, he stated, “What matters is which companies/products have margin to pay for tokens.”

"For the next couple years at least, the entire AI industry is going to be defined by this fact: demand is going to wildly outstrip supply, and so what matters is which companies / products have margin to pay for tokens," he tweeted.

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While mega AI focused firms have placed their emphasis on training larger foundation models, the Microsoft AI Chief noted that the real crisis is running these models to cater users globally.

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According to Deloitte's 2026 TMT Predictions, inference workloads now eat up roughly two-thirds of all AI compute spending.

High-bandwidth memory from major suppliers is sold out through 2026. On the other hand, nearly 5 GW is actually under construction as part of the global centre capacity slated for this year.

Why AI Flywheels Are The Ultimate Margin Drivers

Products with fat gross margins, which enterprise legal tools, healthcare SaaS, Microsoft 365 Copilot—can absorb premium inference costs. This not only buys lower latency but keeps users coming back. Returning users generate rich, proprietary workflow data.

That data fine-tunes and improves models. Better models drive more adoption and revenue. Repeat, faster each cycle.

Earlier, the Microsoft CEO had noted that winners in vertical AI would be ones that "nailed the fine-tuning loop" and got their data flywheel spinning.