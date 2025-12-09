Republic World
Updated 9 December 2025 at 18:55 IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Commits Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore For India's AI First Future

Announcing a major AI-centric expansion move in India, tech mammoth Microsoft has committed to investing USD 17.5 billion or Rs 1.5 lakh crore towards India’s AI first future.

Nitin Waghela
Microsoft's Mega AI-Centric Investment In India.
This marks Microsoft's "largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future.''

Taking to X, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “Thank you, PM @narendramodi  ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future. @PMOIndia”

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 9 December 2025 at 18:51 IST