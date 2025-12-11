Nadella Unveils Mega AI Push: Microsoft Partners With TCS, Infosys, Wipro & Cognizant To Accelerate 'Agentic AI' Adoption

Microsoft chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, on stage at the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru | Image: Microsoft/ Company News

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced a major strategic collaboration with four largest IT services providers; Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro, to drive large-scale adoption of agentic AI in enterprises.

Over 200,000 Copilot Licenses to Be Deployed

Speaking during his visit to India on Thursday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that each of the four companies will roll out more than 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses across their organisations. This marks a combined deployment of over 200,000 licenses, creating one of the largest enterprise-wide AI implementations to date, according to Microsoft's Company News, India Source release.

Major Boost to India’s AI Ecosystem

The news came just one day after Microsoft pledged $17.5 billion in investments toward AI, cloud infrastructure, and skilling programs in the country through 2029.

Nadella described the momentum around agentic AI adoption in India as "great" and expressed excitement about the combined impact of the investment and new partnerships.

Market Reaction Mixed on Announcement Day

Shortly after the announcement, shares of TCS traded lower on the National Stock Exchange, while Wipro gained 0.29% and Infosys traded at in green with a gain of 0.33% by 13:42 pm IST.

Focus on Productivity and Industry-Wide Innovation

Microsoft stated that the partnerships will fundamentally change how these organisations work, boost employee productivity, improve accessibility, and accelerate AI-driven innovation for clients across multiple sectors.

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India & South Asia, said the four companies are “setting the global pace” by moving from pilot projects to full-scale integration of Copilot into daily operations. “This bold adoption is writing the blueprint for enterprise transformation worldwide,” Chandok added.

What Each Partner is Doing

Cognizant is positioning itself as “client zero” for Copilot, Cognizant is using the tool to refine agentic solutions for clients. CEO Ravi Kumar S said the collaboration aims to turn massive 'AI infrastructure’ investments into measurable business value.

Infosys is integrating Microsoft’s intelligence layer with its own Topaz and Cobalt platforms to build multi-agent workflows. CEO Salil Parekh called the partnership “truly strategic” and said it is helping the company become an “AI-first enterprise.”

TCS is deploying Copilot across sales, HR, and finance functions and has given every employee a personalised AI coach. CEO K Krithivasan noted that Microsoft technologies are “integral” to the company’s business transformation.