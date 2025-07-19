Microsoft Likely To Sign EU's AI Code Of Practise - Here's Why

Microsoft is expected to ink the European Union's code of practise to help aid companies in comlying with Europe's landmark artificial intellegence (AI) rules, according to a Reuters report

This voluntary code of practice which was created by 13 independent experts intends to provide legal certainity to signatories. This will have to publish summaries of content used to train general purpose AI models and uphold a policy which is line with EU copyright law.

The code, which is part of the AI Act and came into force in June 2024, will be appicable to Google owner Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, Mistral and thousands of other companies.

"I think it's likely we will sign. We need to read the documents," Microsoft President Brad Smith told Reuters.

"Our goal is to find a way to be supportive and at the same time one of the things we really welcome is the direct engagement by the AI Office with industry," he said, referring to the EU's regulatory body for AI.

Meta Refuses To Sign EU's AI Code Of Practice

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms won't sign the European Union's code of practice for general-purpose artificial intelligence

"Meta won't be signing it. This code introduces a number of legal uncertainties for model developers, as well as measures which go far beyond the scope of the AI Act," Meta's chief global affairs officer Joel Kaplan said in a blog post on LinkedIn on Friday.

The U.S. social media giant has the same concerns as a group of 45 European companies, he said.