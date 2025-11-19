Microsoft, Nvidia Pledge Up to $15 Billion for Anthropic in Mega AI Push

Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp. will invest as much as $15 billion in Anthropic PBC, marking one of the largest joint bets on an artificial intelligence startup. The move strengthens Anthropic’s alliances with key players backing rival OpenAI and further intensifies competition in the global AI arms race.



Microsoft shares fell 2.6% on Tuesday following the announcement.



Anthropic to Buy $30 Billion in Azure Computing

As part of the deal, Anthropic has agreed to purchase $30 billion in cloud computing capacity from Microsoft’s Azure, the companies said on Tuesday.

This deepens a trend where cloud and chip giants invest in AI developers — who in turn channel massive spending back into their technology stacks.

The structure of these “circular AI deals” has raised concerns among investors, who view them as potential red flags in an overheated market.



Closer Ties with Microsoft Amid OpenAI Rivalry

The fresh partnership brings Anthropic even closer to Microsoft, which has poured over $13 billion into OpenAI and helped catapult ChatGPT into mainstream dominance. Recently, however, Microsoft and OpenAI have begun to operate more independently — and sometimes competitively.

“We are increasingly going to be customers of each other, we will use Anthropic models, they will use our infrastructure, and we will go to market together,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a video message on Tuesday.



He added that the new collaboration “builds on the partnership we have with OpenAI, which remains a critical partner for Microsoft.”



Anthropic’s Rapid Expansion and Market Positioning

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic has rapidly emerged as a safety-focused AI company with growing adoption from enterprises in sectors such as finance, health care, and developer tools.



The startup recently raised $13 billion at a $183 billion valuation (September 2025) and claims 300,000 business customers.

To meet surging demand, Anthropic plans to invest $50 billion in building custom AI data centers across US locations including Texas and New York.



Deals With Google and Amazon Still Stand

Anthropic is also expanding through large multi-cloud partnerships:

Google will supply up to 1 million AI chips, a deal valued in the tens of billions.

Amazon, another major investor with $8 billion committed, remains Anthropic’s primary cloud provider, building specialized AWS data centers and custom AI chips for the firm.

