Microsoft, Nvidia Pledge Up to $15 Billion for Anthropic in Mega AI Push
Microsoft and Nvidia will invest up to $15 billion in Anthropic, deepening ties with one of OpenAI’s biggest rivals. Anthropic will also purchase $30 billion in Azure computing capacity as part of a rapidly expanding web of circular AI deals that is raising investor concerns about a potential bubble.
Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp. will invest as much as $15 billion in Anthropic PBC, marking one of the largest joint bets on an artificial intelligence startup. The move strengthens Anthropic’s alliances with key players backing rival OpenAI and further intensifies competition in the global AI arms race.
Microsoft shares fell 2.6% on Tuesday following the announcement.
Anthropic to Buy $30 Billion in Azure Computing
As part of the deal, Anthropic has agreed to purchase $30 billion in cloud computing capacity from Microsoft’s Azure, the companies said on Tuesday.
This deepens a trend where cloud and chip giants invest in AI developers — who in turn channel massive spending back into their technology stacks.
The structure of these “circular AI deals” has raised concerns among investors, who view them as potential red flags in an overheated market.
Closer Ties with Microsoft Amid OpenAI Rivalry
The fresh partnership brings Anthropic even closer to Microsoft, which has poured over $13 billion into OpenAI and helped catapult ChatGPT into mainstream dominance. Recently, however, Microsoft and OpenAI have begun to operate more independently — and sometimes competitively.
“We are increasingly going to be customers of each other, we will use Anthropic models, they will use our infrastructure, and we will go to market together,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a video message on Tuesday.
He added that the new collaboration “builds on the partnership we have with OpenAI, which remains a critical partner for Microsoft.”
Anthropic’s Rapid Expansion and Market Positioning
Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic has rapidly emerged as a safety-focused AI company with growing adoption from enterprises in sectors such as finance, health care, and developer tools.
The startup recently raised $13 billion at a $183 billion valuation (September 2025) and claims 300,000 business customers.
To meet surging demand, Anthropic plans to invest $50 billion in building custom AI data centers across US locations including Texas and New York.
Deals With Google and Amazon Still Stand
Anthropic is also expanding through large multi-cloud partnerships:
Google will supply up to 1 million AI chips, a deal valued in the tens of billions.
Amazon, another major investor with $8 billion committed, remains Anthropic’s primary cloud provider, building specialized AWS data centers and custom AI chips for the firm.
(With Inputs From Bloomberg)
Anthropic Models Coming to Microsoft Foundry
In a significant shift, Anthropic’s models, such as the Claude family, will finally be available through Microsoft’s Foundry platform.
These models have long been absent from Azure’s lineup, which includes OpenAI, Meta, DeepSeek, and xAI.
Microsoft is already integrating Anthropic models into some of its workplace AI products.
