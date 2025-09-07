Republic World
Updated 7 September 2025 at 08:04 IST

Microsoft Says Azure Cloud Service Disrupted By Fiber Cuts In Red Sea

Microsoft said on Saturday that its Microsoft Azure users may experience increased latency due to multiple undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea.

Traffic traversing through the Middle East originating and or terminating in Asia or Europe regions may experience increased disruptions, the company said in a service health status update for its Azure service.

"Undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair, as such we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimize routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime. We'll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change," Microsoft said.

As a result of the disruption, Azure, the world's second largest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS, has rerouted through alternate paths leading to higher-than-normal latencies.

Published On: 7 September 2025 at 08:04 IST

