Microsoft To Partner With Harvard In Healthcare Push To Cut OpenAI Reliance - Report
Microsoft is teaming up with Harvard Medical School to integrate verified health content into its Copilot AI assistant, marking a strategic move to expand capabilities and lessen dependence on OpenAI technology.
Microsoft is partnering with Harvard Medical School to enhance its Copilot AI assistant with health content, as part of a broader effort to reduce its dependence on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
A major update of Copilot scheduled for release as soon as this month will be the first to reflect a new collaboration between Microsoft and Harvard Medical School, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Microsoft and Harvard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
