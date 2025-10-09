Microsoft To Partner With Harvard In Healthcare Push To Cut OpenAI Reliance - Report

Microsoft is partnering with Harvard Medical School to enhance its Copilot AI assistant with health content, as part of a broader effort to reduce its dependence on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

A major update of Copilot scheduled for release as soon as this month will be the first to reflect a new collaboration between Microsoft and Harvard Medical School, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.