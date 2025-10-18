Midwest IPO Allotment Status Set to Be Finalized Soon: Check Today's GMP, Allotment Status

The mainboard IPO of Midwest Ltd, India's top black galaxy granite exporter received strong demand from investors with the period to subscribe closing on October 17.

The IPO bidding opened for subscription on October 15 - Oct 17. The allotment date is expected to likely be October 20, as per a market tracking site.

With the public listing date slated for October 24, and Midwest shares will be listed on both the Indian stock market exchange indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.

After the basis of share allotment is finalised, the mining exploration company will credit the equity shares into the demat of eligible allotment holders on Oct 23, and so would process of returning back refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

If you're keen on finding out the Midwest IPO allotment status, check online via the BSE and NSE sites, alongside the official site of the IPO registrar.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Know how to check Midwest IPO allotment status online check step-by-step:

Midwest IPO Allotment Status - Check Status On BSE

Enter BSE site

Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Opt for ‘Midwest Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Give your application No. or PAN

Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Midwest IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Midwest IPO Allotment Status Check Status On Kfin Technologies

Open IPO registrar’s website

Select 'Midwest Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Enter Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN

Add details according to choice selected

Midwest IPO Allotment Status - Check Status On NSE

Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Choose ‘Midwest Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Enter your PAN and Application Number

Click on Submit.

Your Midwest IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Midwest IPO GMP Today

As last seen at 7:54 am on October 18, Midwest IPO last GMP is ₹110, translating into Miswest shares trading ₹ 110 higher than the issue price. With the price band of ₹1,065, Midwest IPO's estimated listing price is ₹1,175 (cap price + today's GMP. The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 10.33%.

Midwest IPO Subscription Status, Key Details

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Wednesday, October 15, to Friday, October 17.

The company raised ₹451 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 23.47 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18.87 lakh shares worth ₹201 crore. Midwest IPO price band was set at ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per share.