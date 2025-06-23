Missed the UPS Deadline? You’ve Got 3 More Months—Here’s What to Do

The Government of India has also increased the deadline for availing the option to join the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to September 30, 2025, bringing a huge relief to lakhs of eligible Central Government employees, retirees, as well as legally wedded spouses of deceased erstwhile retirees.

The extension is in response to the widespread requests and representations filed by some employee associations and individual stakeholders who requested additional time to consider and choose the scheme. The new deadline advances the earlier cut-off of June 30, 2025, by a good three months.

The UPS was initially informed by the Ministry of Finance on January 24, 2025, under the government's plan to consolidate and simplify pension choices under the National Pension System (NPS). For its implementation, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) published the Operationalisation of the Unified Pension Scheme under NPS Regulations, 2025, on March 19, 2025.

As per an official announcement, "Given the representations received from various stakeholders seeking an extension of the cut-off date, the Government of India has also decided to extend the cut-off date for availing the option for UPS by three months, i.e., up to 30th September 2025."

The scheme covers existing employees, past retirees, and spouses of deceased employees, giving them the flexibility to join the NPS-based UPS, which aims to modernize pension governance and increase transparency.

This step is likely to help thousands who missed the previous deadline or were waiting for their documentation and eligibility to be clarified. Government departments have been directed to ensure smooth access and communication regarding the scheme so that all eligible people are informed.

Authorities have instructed prospective applicants to get the formalities done long before the new deadline and get directions from their department's pension nodal officer.