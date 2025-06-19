Missed Your EMI? Here’s How It Can Wreck Your Credit and More

In today’s credit-driven world, missing even one EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) leads to issues which are more than just a late fee. It can dent your credit score, dampen your loan prospects, and burden you with extra charges.

Here’s what really happens when you miss an EMI—and why it’s a bigger deal than you might think.

1. Your credit score dips

One late payment can reduce your credit score by 50–100 points. That can ultimately downgrade you from “good” to an “average” paymaster in the eyes of banks or financial institutions. Furthermore, applying for loans in the future may become tougher, and interest rates may rise.

2. Late payment fees soar

Most lenders charge penalty interest—often 2–3% monthly—on overdue EMIs. If you delay again next month, the charges compound. As a result, you’re paying much more than you have actually borrowed.

3. Nagging reminder alerts

Initially, you may get polite reminders. But if you delay it further (usually over 60–90 days), the bank may treat your loan as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA). You may also get legal notices or collection calls.

4. Future loans may be dicey

A history of missed EMIs appears on your credit report.

That may result in:

Rejected loan or credit card applications

Lower credit limits

Higher interest rates

Your financial reputation takes a hit.

5. Loss of assets

For loans backed by assets (like a home or car), multiple missed payments can lead to repossession. To add to your woes, lenders can legally take and auction the asset to recover dues.

6. Others may get impacted

If someone co-signed your loan or stood as guarantor, your default affects their credit report too. It can strain personal ties—and limit their ability to borrow.

What You Can Do

If you’ve missed an EMI, you can take the following steps: