MoD Signs Rs 2,095.7 Crore Deal with BDL for INVAR Anti-Tank Missiles to Boost T-90 Tank Firepower

In a major step toward strengthening India’s defence capabilities and advancing the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a Rs 2,095.70 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the procurement of INVAR Anti-Tank Missiles. The agreement, signed under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, was formalised in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence. The INVAR Anti-Tank Missiles will significantly enhance the firepower and precision strike capability of the Indian Army’s T-90 tanks, which form the backbone of its armoured regiments. Designed as a laser-guided weapon system, the missile boasts high accuracy and penetration power, enabling the T-90 to neutralize heavily armoured targets with greater efficiency.

The induction of these missiles is expected to improve the Army’s operational readiness in high-stakes mechanised warfare scenarios, particularly along India’s western borders where T-90 tanks are extensively deployed.



This deal aligns with the government’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, leveraging the technical expertise of public sector undertakings like BDL while fostering innovation in domestic defence technology. It also reflects India’s strategic intent to reduce dependency on foreign arms imports and strengthen indigenous production under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.



Over the past few years, the MoD has been progressively localising procurement to bolster indigenous defence industries. BDL, a key defence PSU, has been instrumental in producing advanced missile systems for the armed forces, including the Akash and Nag missiles.



With this contract, India takes another decisive step toward building a robust and self-sustaining defence ecosystem, capable of meeting the evolving requirements of modern warfare.