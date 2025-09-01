Modi-Xi-Putin Bonhomie On Full Display At SCO As Trump's Tariffs Unite India-Russia-China On Trade and Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and more than 20 global leaders gathered on Sunday for the customary ‘family photo’ at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, held in Tianjin, China.

The summit, themed “Promoting the Shanghai Spirit: SCO in Action”, marks the 25th anniversary of the grouping.

Key Bonhomie Moments Steal the Spotlight

While the two-day summit focuses on pressing issues such as trade, development, and regional conflicts, some of the most talked-about moments came off the main stage. Cameras widely captured Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaging in light conversations, handshakes, and laughter, showcasing rare bonhomie among the three leaders.

The camaraderie stood out against the backdrop of complex geopolitical realities, highlighting the role of personal diplomacy in multilateral forums.

Modi-Xi Talks on the Sidelines

On the sidelines of the SCO, Prime Minister Modi also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This interaction marks Modi’s first visit to China in seven years, adding significance to the engagement between the two Asian giants. Their discussions were closely watched, given the context of recent India-China border tensions.

SCO as a Platform for the Global South

The SCO Summit is being positioned by Beijing as a powerful demonstration of solidarity among the “Global South”, developing nations spanning Central Asia, South Asia, West Asia, and Southeast Asia. Alongside founding members China, India, and Russia, the SCO also includes Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, with 16 other nations affiliated as observers or dialogue partners.

Beyond Geopolitics: A Moment of Warmth