Moody's Calls Indigo Flight Disruptions 'Credit Negative', Warns Likely Financial Dent
The credit rating global agency Moody's has called IndiGo's flight disruptions as credit negative, while signalling the likeliness of a significant financial damage as result of constant flight delays.
Moody's has called IndiGo's flight disruptions as credit negative. | Image: Unsplash/Representative
Highlighting yet another downside, Moody's also downgraded indigo's issuer category score for human capital to 4 from 3.
