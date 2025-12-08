Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 8 December 2025 at 17:29 IST

Moody's Calls Indigo Flight Disruptions 'Credit Negative', Warns Likely Financial Dent

The credit rating global agency Moody's has called IndiGo's flight disruptions as credit negative, while signalling the likeliness of a significant financial damage as result of constant flight delays.

Nitin Waghela
Follow : Google News Icon  
Moody's has called IndiGo's flight disruptions as credit negative.
Moody's has called IndiGo's flight disruptions as credit negative. | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Credit rating agency Moody's has called IndiGo's flight disruptions as credit negative, while signalling the likeliness of a significant financial damage as result of constant flight delays.

Advertisement

Highlighting yet another downside, Moody's also downgraded indigo's issuer category score for human capital to 4 from 3. 

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 8 December 2025 at 17:29 IST