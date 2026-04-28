Motherson Sumi Wiring Q4 Net Profit Surges 1% To Rs 167 Cr - Check Key Details

Auto wiring and component major Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd on Tuesday, April 28 posted a 1.4% surge in net profit to Rs 167 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to Rs 165 crore in the year-ago period.

In Q4, the revenue for the quarter increased 32.9% to Rs 3,334.6 crore as against Rs 2,509.5 crore a year earlier. EBITDA rose 1% to Rs 274 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rs 271 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin narrowed to 8.2% from 10.8% a year ago.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India reported its best-ever quarterly and full-year performance, surpassing Rs 10,000 crore in annual revenue. The Mumbai-headquartered company noted that it supplies wiring harnesses to nine of the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicle models in India, strengthening its position in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

It's EV revenue contribution stood at 8.6% in the March quarter and 6.6% for FY26. Motherson Sumi Wiring said it has remained debt-free since its inception. The company said copper prices continue to remain elevated. Due to a delay in customer settlements, higher input costs are affecting profitability in the near term.

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Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, said, "This performance reflects the operational resilience of our business, supported by customer trust, and driven by the relentless efforts of our people. We delivered our best-ever performance and maintained a debt-free status, while navigating volatility in the commodities market. Our greenfield investments are progressing well and will further strengthen our long-term growth trajectory. We remain focused on delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders."

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The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.58 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.