‘Movies Made In America’: US President Donald Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On Foreign Films To Protect Hollywood

Posting on Truth Social Sunday, Trump said Hollywood was “dying a very fast death” as international governments offered lucrative incentives to lure U.S. productions abroad.

“This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda,” Trump wrote.



He ordered federal agencies, including the Department of Commerce, to begin the process of imposing tariffs immediately. The move, he claimed, would bring back jobs and revitalize American filmmaking.



“WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” he declared.







Commerce Secretary Signals Support

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick echoed Trump’s sentiment, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “We're on it,” signaling swift action without providing further details about how or when the tariffs would be enforced.



In January, Trump appointed three conservative Hollywood veterans—Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson—to help revamp the American film industry and “bring Hollywood back bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”



Hollywood's Long Decline

Hollywood has struggled for years as productions moved overseas, attracted by lower costs and generous tax credits. According to FilmLA, a non-profit that tracks local industry activity, film and TV production in Los Angeles has dropped nearly 40% over the past decade. The situation worsened in January when wildfires destroyed parts of Los Angeles, prompting many industry workers to leave the city.



Though some hoped for a post-strike recovery following the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, data suggests the slow comeback.

