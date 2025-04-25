Mphasis Share Price Rises 2% After IT Company Announces Rs 57 Per Share Final Dividend - Check Payment Date

Mphasis Ltd., a Bengaluru-headquartered global IT services company specializing in cloud and cognitive solutions and digital enterprise automation, saw a positive movement in its stock price on April 25, 2025. Shares of the company rose 2.26%, closing at Rs 2,524 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The rise in share price was attributed to the announcement of a final dividend and the company’s strong performance in the fourth quarter of FY25. This upward momentum came despite broader market indices facing declines, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Mphasis’s market capitalization now stands at Rs 47,975 crore, reinforcing its standing as a significant player in the IT services industry.

Mphasis Declares Final Dividend

Mphasis has announced a final dividend of Rs 57 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

“Recommendation of dividend of Rs 57/- per equity share of Rs 10/- each for the year ended 31 March 2025, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said in its filing to the BSE.

Mphasis Dividend Payment Schedule

The dividend proposal was approved by the Board of Directors during their meeting on April 24, 2025, and will be put to a vote at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 24, 2025. Subject to shareholder approval, the dividend will be disbursed within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

“The dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting to those shareholders whose bank account details are registered with the respective depository participant(s) or with the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company,” the filing stated.

Mphasis Q4 FY25 Financial Highlights

In its Q4 FY25 earnings report, Mphasis reported consolidated net sales of Rs 3,710.04 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 8.73%. Net profit for the quarter surged by 13.55%, reaching Rs 479.49 crore, up from Rs 393.22 crore in the corresponding period last year.