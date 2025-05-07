MRF Dividend 2025: Tyre-Maker Declares 2290% Dividend In Q4 Results - Share Price Soars 4%

MRF Q4 Results: MRF Ltd, India’s largest tyre maker, has announced a final dividend of 2290% per share for the financial year ending March 2025. This comes alongside the company’s impressive fourth-quarter results.

MRF is a leading tyre manufacturer in India. Apart from this, the company is also involved in other areas such as manufacturing conveyor belts, paints, and sports goods, making it a diversified player in the automotive sector.

MRF Share Price Today

Following the announcement of the Q4 results and the dividend, MRF’s share price surged by 4.27%, trading at Rs 140,731.40, up by Rs 5,767.00. The stock is also trading 3.7% higher on the NSE after the results were made public.

MRF Dividend 2025

The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 229 per share of Rs 10 each.

MRF Q4 Results 2025

MRF, which is also one of the leading tyre companies globally, posted strong results for Q4 2025. The company’s revenue from operations increased by 12% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching Rs 6,944 crore (up from Rs 6,215 crore).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew by 18% YoY, reaching Rs 1,043 crore, with an improved EBITDA margin of 15%. Net profit in Q4 jumped by 31% to Rs 498 crore, compared to Rs 380 crore in the same period last year.

Apart from this, MRF's board has also approved the appointment of Messrs Elangovan & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Chennai, as Secretarial Auditors of the company, based on the recommendation of the audit committee, for a period of five consecutive years commencing from FY 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

MRF Dividend History 2025