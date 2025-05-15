MS Dhoni’s Garage Is a Billionaire’s Dream — You Won’t Believe What’s Inside

The former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is known for his colossal collection of automobiles, and media reports showed a staggering estimated net worth of Rs 1000 crore in 2025.

He has been purchasing them since he stepped into the game, showcasing a transformation from humble beginnings to one of the wealthiest athletes.

MS Dhoni's Lavish Car Collection

Dhoni owns a diverse collection of cars ranging from luxurious models to rare, discontinued classics.

Some of his significant and beloved models include Nissan Jonga, a discontinued model valued at Rs 6 Lakh. It is powered by a 3956-cc engine that delivers 110 bhp of power and 264 Nm of torque. It features a manual transmission and a 4WD drivetrain, making it suitable for off-road conditions. With a ground clearance of 222 mm, it is designed to handle rugged terrains effectively.

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is another discontinued model that was last valued between Rs 2.45 to 3.30 crore, combining elegance with athletic prowess. It upholds Mercedes’s G-Class legacy with premium leather seating. It is capable of reaching 137 miles per hour, delivering power and sophistication.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is another discontinued model imported from the US model valued at Rs 78 Lakh, with a powerful 6.2-litre V8 Hellcat engine with a colossal 875 Nm of turning momentum. It features seven adaptable driving modes — Automatic, Sport, Track, Tow, Snow, and Custom — making it an ideal choice for Dhoni, enabling him to navigate terrains of varying difficulty with ease.

A common trait among these models is their ability to traverse challenging, rugged terrains while delivering exceptional power and speed.

MS Dhoni An Inspiration

Dhoni has expressed his passion for driving on social media handles. He has also been spotted by his fans taking out excursions on his bikes and cars, interacting with his fans by clicking pictures and greeting them, highlighting his humble nature despite driving around in such luxurious, high-value models.

His investments in his cars are not just about his high net worth, but more about his interest in cars. He has posted on social media showcasing his love for these cars, such as washing his cars as a bonding activity with his children or exploring old vehicles. While his net worth does play into his ability to make such grandiose purchases, it's more about an individual's interests and passion.